Do not introduce Digital ID cards and call an immediate general election are two of the most popular petitions in Gainsborough

The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Gainsborough constituency have been revealed.

As of ​October 31, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Gainsborough were Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 5,014 out of 2,930,106 total signatures; Call an immediate general election — 2,042 out of 1,004,558 total signatures; Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 984 out of 489,875 total signatures; Protect Northern Ireland Veterans from Prosecutions — 498 out of 209,306 total signatures; Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 490 out of 258,077 total signatures; Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 408 out of 190,288 total signatures; Support newly qualified nurses: Review barriers to NHS jobs — 207 out of 88,905 total signatures; Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 203 out of 100,903 total signatures; Give the British Public the Right to Vote No Confidence in the Government — 184 out of 79,902 total signatures and Grant the vote for London Mayor to all UK Residents — 164 out of 70,537 total signatures.