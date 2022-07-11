Dog rescue charity adapting services

Jerry Green

The traditional rehoming centre in Gilberdyke will amalgamate with North Lincolnshire’s Broughton centre to provide increased services, higher standards of welfare and more outreach support.A strategically placed Community Support Manager will remain in East Yorkshire to lead and provide rehoming, rescue, education and outreach support.

The specially trained member of staff will support the regional-based intake of dogs, meaning the charity will still be on hand to help find forever homes for dogs in need of a safe, loving place to go while on their rehoming journey. Home from Home adoption and fostering provision will be the primary method of rehoming, whilst dogs in need of more support, training or medical aid will be housed in Broughton, cared for by an expanded, expert team.The charity will increase its activity in areas such as education, intervention, and supporting other external services such as housing associations and food banks to meet the needs of dogs in homes.

Jerry Green Dog Rescue hopes this will enable families to remain together through the cost of living crisis, and prevent heart-breaking decisions from being made by families who cannot afford to meet their dog’s needs.Whilst expanding the services this development will enable the charity to reduce overheads and consolidate their resources, allowing their generous donors’ funds to go further.

The charity is actively working towards achieving financial sustainability, through challenging times.Founded in 1961, Jerry Green Dog Rescue wants to assure its supporters that it remains true to its founding mission: To provide a safe and loving place for dogs to live until they find their forever homes.

Donors’ support is actively encouraged to help fund these vital rescue spaces, outreach services and community support.