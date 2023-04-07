The couple have taken in dozens of dogs that have been cruelly shot, kicked, abandoned and unloved.

Jacqui and David Hadley, of Sully's Sanctuary.

​Jacqui and David Hadleycare for 33 dogs at their home – some of whom have lasting physical difficulties.

Some had been abused, while others have been left disabled by accidents and illnesses left untreated by previous owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So deeply affected by cruelty to dogs are Jacqui and David, that they felt compelled to help.

Sully's Sanctuary gives a loving and comfortable home to abandoned and abused dogs.

"The things I have heard about and seen with dogs overseas have broken my heart and given me nightmares at times,” said Jacqui.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"So for us to be able to help just a few dogs, where we can offer safe refuge, and know what it is to be loved and cared for, is so rewarding. To look into a dogs eyes and see their pain is enough to make David and I cry.”

The couple, who spend around £800 a month on dog food, say a typical day begins around 5.30am, but they can sometimes be up several times in the night tending to some of the more senior dogs. Along with caring for the dogs’ various needs, each day also consists of cleaning, vacuuming and washing.

“It is pretty much 24/7 and there is just the two of us, with David working to keep us all,” said Jacqui. “Caring and looking after these dogs is so very rewarding. We couldn’t think of anything else we would rather do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

David shares a loving look with one of the dogs.

The husband and wife team, who live in a village between Boston and Skegness, started taking in rescue dogs around 12 years ago – helping dozens in that time. But it was only last year that they decided to call their mission 'Sully’s Sanctuary’ – named after the first dog they took in. They now have a Facebook group where they regularly update their small following with their dogs’ progress and happy moments together.

And Sully’s offers a wonderful home for the animals, with treatments like massage and reiki, countryside walks, comfortable sofas in front of the fire and a large garden with climbing platforms David made from pallets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is a far cry from the previous lives many had experienced, with some having suffered trauma at the hands of former owners. When these dogs arrived at Sully’s, they struggled to comprehend a kind human approach.

One of these is Luna – who was rescued from abroad after she was found with various injuries believed to have been caused by a car accident.

Jacqui and David with rescue dog Luna - who needs to wear a nappy.

"She was found in a absolutely awful state, with damage to her spine and legs,” explained Jacqui. “Her injuries had gone untreated and her tail had rotted away.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sully’s took her in last year, and with love, patience, physiotherapy at home, hydrotherapy sessions in Spilsby, and an operation - they have been overjoyed to see her finally walk again.

"She still has nerve and muscle damage, so we keep her in a nappy for the leaks,” said Jacqui. “She needs to be manually expressed four times a day, so I have to do that. But she’s such a happy dog now.”

Other dogs they have helped were rescued from sheds used for breeding. “These dogs have [mentally] shut down when they come to us,” Jacqui said. “Their eyes are blank."

Jacqui enjoys a snack - watched by an audience of dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another dog Jacqui and David care for in their home is Harry – who is blind and deaf, with no teeth.

“He was petrified when he first came to us,” the couple said. “It took lots of love, time and patience to get him to trust us.”

They had a similar situation with another dog who was so traumatised that the couple said she would just stand with her head in a corner of the room “as if she wanted to disappear”.

While many of their rescues have come from abroad, the couple say they are increasingly taking on dogs in a desperate way from this country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are helping many dogs in the UK at the moment as the situation with dogs being given up has reached an all time high,” Jacqui said. “We can’t help them all, but for the ones we can, it changes their whole world for the better.”

Sully’s rehomes some dogs they have cared for, when suitable, carrying out a thorough three-stage check for any new potential owners to make sure the dogs are going to appropriate, loving homes. “We want to be as sure as we can,” explained Jacqui. “We have some very happy stories of dogs that we have found loving homes for.”

One of the 33 dogs cared for at Sully's Sanctuary.

The couple, who say they have always found it "difficult’ to ask for help”, have seen a small number of Facebook followers offering support over the past year. One of these is Stickford resident Dee Briggs, who set up crowdfunders to help pay for vets bills, among other things. Speaking about Jacqui and David, she said: “They are a wonderful couple who sacrifice so much for the well-being and care of dogs that have had a bad life. I think they are incredible and deserve so much support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacqui said: “Dee has been so amazing in her support for what we do, I cannot thank her enough. We have also met some kind people who have gifted various things for the dogs, including a lovely 90 year-old lady who made some blankets.”

Despite the heartache attached to some of the dogs’ pasts – Jacqui and David also take comfort in knowing they have created many happy outcomes for the animals.

"To see a dog play with a toy for the first time and see the wonder in their eyes is amazing,” she said. “To see them run free and play with no fear is truly worth everything. We just wish we could do more.”

• Along with donations towards costs, some of the things Sully’s is in need of is blankets, fencing, and a plastic swimming pool for the dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

• To find out how you can support Sully’s Sanctuary, follow them on Facebook for updates and crowdfunding appeals.

Jacqui gets a hug from one of the setters.

Some of the dogs chilling out in their home with Jacqui and David.

The couple have dedicated their lives to helping the dogs.

Advertisement

Advertisement