Dogdyke woman fined after ‘racially aggravated’ incident

Court news

Keyleigh Helen Wright, 32, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on June 29 of this year.

The court heard that on December 31, 2020, Wright used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer in Boston, and that the offence was racially aggravated.

For this offence, Wright was fined £120, ordered to pay £150 in compensation and a £34 surcharge to fund victim services.

The court heard that on the same night, Wright used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a second police officer.

This offence was discharged conditionally for 18 months and Wright was ordered to pay £50 in compensation.