Dogs from Lincolnshire heading to Crufts 2022 - and the full schedule

Malcolm Playle of Skegness is showing one of his beautiful Eurasier dogs called Perseus Janytario de Legendes de Retz (left).

Over 20,000 four-legged friends, including more than 222 different breeds, are heading to the NEC in Birmingham today for the start of the four-day show.

The event will welcome people from across the country including Lincolnshire – apart from Russian exhibitors who will not be showing in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Among the Skegness area exhibitors, Malcolm Playle is showing one of his Eurasier dogs called Perseus Janytario de Legendes de Retz.

Naomi Evans, of Lincs Dog Training, will be competing at the Heelwork To Music (HTM) finals on Friday with her collie, Rogue.

Malcolm has been showing his breed for seven years and is delighted to be back at the show.

The breed was created in Germany by crossing a Wolf Spitz and a Chow, then crossing the breed with the Samoyed to improve the temperament.

"They are purely designed to be companion dogs and love human company, especially children," said Malcolm. "They come in every colour imaginable, although too much white is frowned upon in the show ring."

Naomi, and her other dogs, Pheobe, Trixie and Riot will also be demonstrating HTM with the Kennel Club team, throughout the week.

Here's is the schedule:

Thursday, March 10 - Day 1

Judging of Working and Pastoral groups (In the main area)

8.45am - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Jumping)

9.40am - Agility championship small/medium

10.45am - East Anglian Staffordshire Bull Terrier display team

11.15am - Freestyle heelwork to music competition

12.40pm - BREAK

1.10pm - Agility Kennel Club British open final (Agility)

2.05pm - Agility championships small/medium

3.15pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

3.55pm - West Midlands police display

4.25pm - Freestyle heelwork to music competition winner

4.30pm - BREAK

5.15pm - Agility championship small/medium final

6.00pm - Group judging (working) and presentation

6.50pm - Group judging (pastoral) and presentation

7.40pm - Programme ends

Friday, March 11 - Day 2

Judging of Terrier and Hound groups (In the main area)

9.00am - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (jumping)

9.40am - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (jumping)

10.35am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

11.05am - Heelwork to music competition

12.35pm - BREAK

1.05pm - Rescue dog agility

1.35pm - Agility Crufts singles heat small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

2.30pm - Agility Crufts medium ABC and intermediate/large novice ABC final (agility)

3.10pm - Flyball team quarter-finals

3.50pm - Vulnerable breed competition

4.20pm - Heelwork to music competition winner

4.25pm - BREAK

4.45pm - Agility Crufts singles final small/medium/intermediate/large (agility)

5.30pm - Breeders competition final

6.10pm - Group judging (Terrier) and presentation

Presentation of painting to Crufts 2020 Best in Show winner

7.00pm - Group judging (Hound) and presentation

7.50pm - Programme ends

Saturday, March 12 - Day 3

Judging of Utility and Toy groups (In the main area)

8.45am - Crufts international invitation large jumping

9.30am - Scruffts semi-final

10.30am - Hearing dogs 40th anniversary

10.50am - Lowland search and rescue

11.20am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

11.40am - Medical detection dogs display

12.00pm - BREAK

12.30pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international competition

1.55pm - West Midlands police display

2.25pm - Agility international invitation large (agility)

3.10pm - Young Kennel Club agility dog of the year finals

3.55pm - Flyball team semi-finals (including Young Kennel Club flyball)

4.45pm - BREAK

5.15pm - Agility international invitation large agility finals

6.00pm - Heelwork to music freestyle international winner

6.05pm - Scruffts final

6.20pm - Obedience champion (dog) and reserve (dog) display

6.45pm - Group judging (utility) and presentation

7.35pm - Group judging (toy) and presentation

8.25pm - Programme ends

Sunday, March 13 - Day 4

Judging of Gundog group followed by Best in Show finale (In the main area)

8:45am - Agility championship intermediate/large

9:50am - Good Citizen Dog Scheme display

10:10am - Lowland search and rescue

10:40am - Heelwork to music

10:45am - Dog activities display

11:15am - Southern Golden Retriever display team

11:35am - BREAK

12:00pm - Agility championship intermediate/large

1:05pm - HM the Queen's Gundogs

1:25pm - Flyball team final

1:50pm - Programme ends and arena to be cleared

3:00pm - Doors open to ticket holders

4:15pm - Augusta Hebbert, soprano

Agility championship intermediate/large final

- The Kennel Club Hero Dog

- Guide Dogs demonstration

- Young Kennel Club stakes final and presentation

- Gamekeepers competition final

- Group judging (Gundog) and presentation

- HM the Queen's Gundogs

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- West Midlands Police

- Presentation of the police dog team operational and humanitarian action of the year award

- Augusta Hebbert, soprano

- Best in Show and presentation