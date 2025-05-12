Dogs show how they can offer much-needed therapy at taster event in Sotby

The ability of dogs to provide much-needed therapy for neurodivergent people was on display at a successful taster day in Sotby.

The event was organised at the base of Kugae, a long-standing business run by husband-and-wife team Carl and Karen Anderson.

Kugae is renowned for its gundog training sessions, provided by professional expert Carl.

But its dog therapy service is a lesser known string to the duo’s bow, helping neurodivergent adults and children whose daily lives are blighted by conditions such ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), dyslexia and dyspraxia.

Zoe Brophy and Joshua Brophy meet one of the therapy dogs at the taster event in Sotby. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

The taster day enabled those who attended to meet the Kugae dogs, pet them and even take them for a walk if they felt comfortable in doing so.

"Dogs are so soothing, and we have a peaceful setting here,” said Karen.

"We already have an arrangement with Lincolnshire County Council for this service, and we are looking to expand it in the future. The taster day was a chance to show what we have to offer.

"We have 12 dogs, all Labradors or spaniels, and Carl did a demonstration with them before asking those who attended to meet them.

Kugae's Karen Anderson (left) introduces two-year-old Bentley Ward and mum Steph Ward to therapy dog, Rain. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

"We spilt the session into two – for under-16s and over-16s – and had about four people at each.”

For the uninitiated, neurodivergence is the term used for when someone's brain processes, learns and/or behaves differently to what is considered to be the typical norm.

Therapy dogs are proven to help neurodivergent people focus and relax, and they provide emotional support, comfort and companionship in a pleasant environment.

"The feedback we received from the taster day was incredibly positive, said Karen.

Kugae's professional expert Carl Anderson gives a demonstration with his dog, Rain. (PHOTO BY: D.R., Dawson Photography)

"They said how much they enjoyed interacting with the dogs. Nothing was rushed. They were given space and time, and all found the whole experience very rewarding.

"They were impressed by what Carl could do with the dogs, and they wanted to know the dogs’ names and get to know their personalities. We also provided refreshments, making it a social event also.

"All the dogs enjoyed it too because they love the attention!”

More sessions are now planned for the future, and Kugae is also developing a partnership with the Linkage Community Trust, based in Spilsby, which is a charity that supports people with learning disabilities across Lincolnshire.