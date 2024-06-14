Domestic abuse charity celebrating silver year

EDAN Lincs celebrating its 25th anniversary.

​Lincolnshire’s domestic abuse charity is marking its silver year, and encouraging people to fundraise to keep their good work going.

​EDAN Lincs (Ending Domestic Abuse Now in Lincolnshire) is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, and has taken a look back over their years of helping people to escape abuse and get support in Lincolnshire.

The charity was born in 1999 by a small group of individuals who identified the need for a local domestic abuse support service.

Originally operating out of a small office in Gainsborough and served the West Lindsey district of Lincolnshire, ​EDAN Lincs providing outreach services and running a small refuge that could house up to three families at a time.

EDAN Lincs' specially-made anniversary biscuits/

In 2013, the charity expanded to include support for male victims and cover a number of other districts in West Lincolnshire, as well as rebranding as West Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Service (WLDASS) and investing in extra refuge provision.

Lincolnshire County Council commissioned EDAN Lincs to provide county wide Outreach and IDVA services in 2018, and WLDASS became EDAN Lincs.

Today, the charity now has 23 refuge units across the county including two multi-occupancy refuges with 11 unit shared accommodation and a five unit refuge with seven dispersed properties, enabling the charity to accommodate 23 families/individuals needing to flee domestic abuse.

In 2023, EDAN Lincs helped more than 13,000 people in Lincolnshire, and were commissioned to deliver ‘Lincolnshire Domestic Abuse Specialist Service’ (LDASS) by Lincolnshire County Council, with support from Lincolnshire Police Crime Commissioner & NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board.

The new service has also trained 311 Domestic Abuse Champions across Lincolnshire. If anyone is interested in becoming a domestic abuse champion, visit https://ldass.org.uk/become-a-domestic-abuse-champion

Celia Madden, Chief Executive of EDAN Lincs, said: “It is crucial that victims fleeing domestic abuse are able to access local services that they know and trust. EDAN Lincs delivers the LDASS, we are committed to fostering meaningful connections with partner agencies and the community of Lincolnshire to promote support for anyone experiencing domestic abuse in Lincolnshire.

“Domestic abuse can happen to anyone, and we have welcomed positive change over the last 25 years ensuring inclusion of cultural and gender diversity, making sure that everyone has the opportunity to live a life that is free from domestic abuse.

"We will continue to embrace the opportunity to strengthen links to connect, collaborate and inspire.

Together we can achieve great things.

The charity has multiple fundraising events to mark their landmark birthday happening across the county , with supporters taking part in various marathons, 10ks and other active challenges as well as organising afternoon teas, family teddy bear picnics, and more.

To find out more about how you can raise money for EDAN Lincs, visit https://edanlincs.org.uk/fund-raising/

You can contact EDAN Lincs for help and support by calling 01522 510041 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or emailing [email protected]

For more information, visit https://edanlincs.org.uk/