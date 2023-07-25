Register
​Domino’s officially opens Tattershall branch

Pizza lovers can now get a slice of the action in Tattershall with the opening of a popular takeaway chain.
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:38 BST
The opening of the new Domino's store in Tattershall.The opening of the new Domino's store in Tattershall.
​Domino’s officially opened its latest new store on Market Place on Monday July 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony, welcoming 25 new jobs to the area, including management roles, in-store team members, pizza-makers, and delivery drivers.

The new Tattershall branch is an exciting venture for franchise partner Amir Ali, who is enrolled on the Domino’s Homegrown Heroes programme, which offers current and former Domino’s employees the opportunity to own a Domino’s store and become part of its franchisee system, and he was inspired to take on his own site.

Amir Ali, Franchisee Partner of Domino’s Tattershall store, said: “Opening my first store with my new team was an extremely proud moment, and we’re all thrilled to be serving the nation’s favourite pizza to the community of Tattershall.

Amir Ali, Franchisee Partner of Domino’s Tattershall store.Amir Ali, Franchisee Partner of Domino’s Tattershall store.
“It was great to have Fern, from Teenage Cancer Trust, attend the opening too.

"During my time at Domino’s, I have been able to see the amazing work they do, and I will continue to support this fantastic charity in my new role.”

To celebrate the opening, customers will be able to collect a two-topping large pizza for £9.99, a medium for £7.99 and small for £5.99, with £1 of each sale from a large pizza donated to Domino’s long standing charity partner, Teenage Cancer Trust, until September 3.

Fern West, Senior Partnership Manager of Teenage Cancer Trust, said of the partnership: “We want to say a huge thank you to Ali and the Domino’s Tattershall team for the ongoing donations made towards Teenage Cancer Trust as part of their store opening celebrations.

“We are so incredibly proud of our partnership – the money raised from the Tattershall team, and the entire wider Domino’s Pizza Group goes an extremely long way in helping to ensure that cancer doesn’t stop young people living their lives.”