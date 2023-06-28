Domino’s is set to open its latest new store on 11 Market Place, Tattershall on Monday July 17, bringing 25 new jobs to the area, including management roles, in-store members, pizza-makers and delivery drivers.
Domino’s Tattershall store is offering flexible working shifts to fit around existing schedules, with training and progression opportunities available.
The new store will be run by franchise partner Amir Ali, who is enrolled on the Domino’s Homegrown Heroes programme.
Ali joined Domino’s in 2018 as an Operations Evaluation Coach; a role which supports existing franchise partners to deliver quality product and service, and was inspired to take on his own store.
Amir Ali, Franchisee Partner of Domino’s, said: “I am honoured to be opening my first ever store in Tattershall – being given the go ahead was the proudest moment of my life and a dream come true.
"There is nothing better than investing into a brand as strong as Domino’s and what better place to start than the historic village of Tattershall.
“We’re also passionate about enhancing our new community with employment opportunities, where people can grow and develop their careers – very much like I did.
"Over 90 percent of Domino’s store managers started in-store or as a delivery driver, so whether you’re looking for a few extra hours or a completely new career path, there are roles to suit everyone.”
According to Lincolnshire County Council, 11 Market Place dates from the late 18th century. Now in use as a restaurant.
The new store will be open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm and will be opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday July 17, where community members and customers are invited to meet Ali, the new store team, and try some freshly prepared Domino’s pizza.