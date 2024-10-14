Donation from Bransby Horses to help police get loose horses to safety

Bransby Horses has donated head collars and lead ropes to Lincolnshire Police

​Horse welfare charity Bransby Horses has donated head collars to Lincolnshire Police to help them get loose horses to safety.

​Lincolnshire Police have been given 20 head collars and lead ropes and the head collars will be placed in police stations across Lincolnshire and in every rural crime team response vehicle.

The head collars were initially donated to horse welfare charity, Bransby Horses, by David Cobb of Cobbs Country Store, Darlton, Newark, and Bransby Horses then kindly donated them to the force to help the officers.

During the last 12 months Lincolnshire Police have attended more than 130 incidents where horses have been reported loose.

Attached to the donated head collars are QR codes which, when scanned with a smartphone, provides information on how to approach, catch and lead an equine as well as useful information such as Bransby Horses contacts and other charities that can assist.

David Cobb, Cobbs Country Store, said: “When Bransby Horses came to me with the idea I said yes straight away, it was a fantastic idea. We are looking forward to working with Bransby Horses and Lincolnshire Police in the future on other projects.”

Bransby Horses’ Welfare manager, Rachel Jenkinson, said: “We are grateful to Cobbs Country store for their support and we look forward to working with Lincolnshire Police in the future.”

PC Karen Irving, from our Rural Crime Action Team, said: "We've all been to jobs where we've used belts or similar to hold onto a horse.

“While crisps or a packet of Polos sometimes works, this equipment will help secure a horse and reduce the chance of things going wrong.

"We are very grateful to both Bransby Horses and Cobbs Country Store for kindly donating the equipment. We’ve talked about horse abandonment and other issues and this idea was brought up as a positive way to contain them and keep our colleagues safe.

“The work we do in the Rural Crime Action Team is aimed at keeping our rural communities safe, preventing and investigating rural crime and protecting the welfare of animals.”