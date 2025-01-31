Donation to sanctuary provides vital funds for care of animals through winter
Circus Mondao recently presented the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre with a cheque for £800.
The generous contribution was the result of money raised through the circus’ collection bucket during performances in Blackpool last year.
This donation will help the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre to continue to care for the animals at the sanctuary in Great Steeping, three miles East of Spilsby.
Centre manager Terena Bolam, pictured with Gracie MacManus -Timmis and Cinzia Timmis from Circus Mondao, said “The donation will help us to cover our essential winter feed bills and every penny goes directly towards providing the best care possible for all the animals that call our sanctuary home.”
The centre has been providing animals with a safe and loving home since 1989. As well as the magnificent heavy horses, a mixture of animals reside there, ranging from horses, goats, pigs, alpacas, birds of prey, ferrets and more.
It is run entirely by volunteer helpers and relies upon donations from the public and visitors throughout their open season to provide the funds needed to keep the centre running.
There will also be holding various special event days throughout 2025. Check their website to see what is coming up and for more details or to make a donation, visit www.northcotehorses.com
