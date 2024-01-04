Donations boost Sleaford foodbank

Sleaford’s hard-pressed food bank has benefitted from donations by two charitable organisations over the festive period.

The New Life Community Larder put out an appeal for donations in the run up to Christmas as expected excess food for hampers from a local supermarket was sent back to its regional hub in Leicester for donations there instead.

In light of this, Sleaford-based grant agency, the Lincolnshire Community Foundation, agreed to give £2,000 to help replenish the stock for vulnerable households.

Claire Edwards, head of marketing, communications and external affairs from the foundation, visited the New Life Centre on Friday December 22 to present the money.

Meanwhile, members of Sleaford Snails Walking Football Club presented a £200 cheque to the foodbank.

They are a non-profit-making club with subscriptions and collections going to local causes.

The larder’s project leader Rod Munro thanked the individuals, businesses and organisations who donated to make up 70 Christmas hampers supporting 98 adults and 150 children with food and presents. Over 1,200 gifts and vouchers had been provided.

The volunteers worked with agencies who nominated families most in need in and around Sleaford and villages.

Claire Edwards - Lincolnshire Community Foundation, communications/marketing and external affairs, with Rod Munro - project team leader

Sleaford Snails donate to New Life Community Larder food bank. The Snails chairman Steve Spick and Lina from the food bank.