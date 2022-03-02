Donations flood in to Boston’s Ukraine refugee crisis appeal

Donations of supplies and offers for help have been flooding in to Community Support Group's collections unit at Boston Shopping Park.

As reported on Monday, Patsie Marson and the team at Community Support Group in Boston have been working with Polish national Natalia Bartkowiak to coordinate the relief effort.

At an empty shop unit at Boston Shopping Park, volunteers have been collecting and sorting through donations to be sent out to the families fleeing the Russian invasion.

These refugees have had to flee their homes, many with young children, babies and pets - leaving possessions and vital supplies behind.

One of the pallets being loaded into a van.

Speaking to the Standard this morning, Patsie Marson said: “The response we’ve had has been absolutely great, we’ve had so many donations in.

“We now have five pallets full of essential, life-saving supplies on their way to Ukraine.

“Some of us shed a few tears when they were collected - it was very emotional.”

Patsie, Natalia and the other volunteers have been busy organising the donations to make it easier and quicker for things to be distributed the other end.

“We have been been putting together boxes of just nappies, just paracetamols, etc, and all the boxes are labelled in both English and Polish.

“At the Polish border they are overwhelmed with the the number or refugees needing help and donations to sort through.”

It is being reported that not many donations from other countries are getting through to Ukraine itself, where many are still queuing for days at the borders, with shops running empty and many unable to get cash out their bank.

So many donations have flooded in to the Boston unit that the team is now appealing for haulage firms who can take larger quantities of supplies across the borders.

“We are now looking for any transport firms who can take the donations out to Ukraine and the Romanian border to get in touch,” said Patsie.

“My son-in-law, who owns L.O Transport in Kirton, is willing to take the local collections out to these firms, who we hope can then deliver them to those countries for us.”

The group’s collection unit is situated between Home Bargains and TKMaxx at the retail site.

The following items are still needed: wipes, nappy cream, calpol, paracetamol, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deoderant, shampoo, baby food jars, tinned milk, baby bottles, children’s small toys and activities such colouring books, towels, protein bars, pet food, bandages, plasters, batteries, sleeping bags, blankets, flasks, thermal mugs, disposable cutlery, plates and cups.

Patsie offered thanks to Liquorpond Street GP Surgery for donating a large amount of medical supplies, and to Boston United who also made a big donation.

She added: “A big thank you to T & B Containers as well as they turned up yesterday with lots of flat pack boxes and tape, and to Boston Shopping Park for letting us use this unit for free.”

Another shipment is due to be sent out on Friday, but Patsie says this will be an ongoing effort for the people of Ukraine.

Donations can still be made at the unit 9.30am-5pm, Monday to Thursday. Boston Stump, St Guthlac’s Church in Fishtofy and Liquorpond Street Surgery are also among those taking collections in the Boston area.