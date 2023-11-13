Your help is needed to help vulnerable and disadvantaged families in Gainsborough this Christmas.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel colleagues have launched their annual ‘toy bank’ drive which runs until Sunday, November 26.

During this time travel branches will act as a drop off point for anyone who wants to donate new gifts to a local toy appeal.

As the campaign draws to a close towards the end of November, any donated toys will be delivered to good causes local to each travel branch.

Jo Sims, Travel branch manager and Rhianne Mathers, Travel assistant manager, at the Gainsborough branch

The Gainsborough branch on Market Street, will be donating their toys to the Gainsborough Salvation Army.

The campaign’s appeal for toy donations follows the existing year-round initiative that offers customers the option of donating £1 to the cause when booking their holiday through the society’s travel agents.

These funds are used to buy additional gifts and toys which are also handed out to local charities and good causes and then distributed to children and families from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may otherwise not receive anything this Christmas.

Last year the Co-op received over £7,400 and were able to purchase more than 900 toys and gifts for a range of ages.

Wayne Dennett, Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel group manager, said: “Our travel toy bank appeal is a wonderful opportunity for our colleagues and customers to come together over the Christmas period, to make a positive impact on the local communities we serve.

“We’re really proud to be supporting these incredible, hard-working local groups and charities through this initiative, as they push to make life better for vulnerable families across our area.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of our customers who have be donating funds throughout the year. Every new toy or gift donated and purchased through funding will bring a lot of happiness to families who really need it.”

Lincolnshire Co-op is an independent co-operative society. Its purpose is to bring together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in communities.