Donington on Bain pupils looking sharp in new sports kit
Donington on Bain Primary School recently received their new sports kit from local business, IPDS Group Ltd.
Directors Mr and Mrs Parsons presented the kit to Key Stage 2 pupils last week.
The school are part of the Wolds School Sport Partnership and they compete in inter-school sports events in Louth, Market Rasen and Caistor with some great successes to date.
The IPDS Group Limited have also given a generous donation towards the cost of transport for numerous future inter-school sports events, enabling the pupils to attend more competitions.
Louise Anyan, Head Teacher, said: “We are seeing some brilliant sporting skills at these competitions from our pupils, which shows in our results at these events.
They are a great platform for providing sport development within a friendly sporting environment that brings out some wonderful team spirit.
We are very grateful to Mr and Mrs Parsons and the IPDS Group for their generous support; it is certainly going to make a huge difference for us”.