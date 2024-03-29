​Donington on Bain pupils looking sharp in new sports kit

​Donington on Bain Primary School with IPDS Group Ltd directors Ian and Katie Parsons.

​Donington on Bain Primary School recently received their new sports kit from local business, IPDS Group Ltd.

Directors Mr and Mrs Parsons presented the kit to Key Stage 2 pupils last week.

The school are part of the Wolds School Sport Partnership and they compete in inter-school sports events in Louth, Market Rasen and Caistor with some great successes to date.

The IPDS Group Limited have also given a generous donation towards the cost of transport for numerous future inter-school sports events, enabling the pupils to attend more competitions.

Louise Anyan, Head Teacher, said: “We are seeing some brilliant sporting skills at these competitions from our pupils, which shows in our results at these events.

They are a great platform for providing sport development within a friendly sporting environment that brings out some wonderful team spirit.