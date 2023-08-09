Families are being urged not to be late and miss the fun at an Alice in Wonderland themed event in Skegness.

Watch out for the White Rabbit and Steampunks at an Alice in Wonderfam event in Skegness.

Alice in Wonderfarm takes place on Sunday, August 20, at The Village Church Farm.

The event is promised to be a great day for all the family and their pets.

Organised by Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments, the event will immerse families in a make believe world of Wonderland costumes, music, song and dance, competition and games.

There will also be stalls and face painting.

" It will be a wonderful day of fun and laughter for everyone,” said organiser Dee'Dee.

Special guests include the White Rabit , Lady T with her breathtaking stilt walking skills. the Fenwold Steampunks and other Steampunk communities and Amazing Monologist Maddy and their crazy Croquet and Teapot Racing.

Alice in Wonderland themed costumes are being loaned from the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre

The Villiage Church Farm Museum will provide Mad Hatter tea and biscuits, with other refreshments to purchase, or you can take your own picnic and sit at the Long Unbirthday table.

" I have to thank everyone that's taking part and helping, all the stalls, entertainers, and everyone at The Villiage Church Farm Museum for the Venue, hopefully this will be a regular event every year."