Don't miss chance to learn more about becoming a councillor in Skegness

Residents interested in becoming a town councillor in Skegness have a chance to learn more at a workshop being held today (Wednesday).

Local elections are being held on May 4 and the Town Council is looking for a diverse mix of people to stand for election and represent their town.

The second face-to-face workshop takes place this evening and for those who cannot make it there is an online event this afternoon.

Both the Town Clerk Steve Larner and Deputy Town Clerk Kate Ford will be available to answer any questions you may have.

Information will be available on eligibility, the role of a Councillor, the Powers and Duties of the Council and much more.

The face to face workshop will be held in the Community Hall at Tower Gardens Pavilion and anyone interested should go along at 6pm. Afterwards there will be an opportunity to stay for the monthly council meeting, which starts at 7pm when the public have a chance to speak to councillors about their concerns.

For the online workshop at 2pm, email the office at [email protected] to be sent the Zoom meeting link.

Details can also be found by visiting Becoming a Town or Parish Councillor | Skegness Town Council