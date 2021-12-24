Don’t miss chance to win an iPad

Thorpe le Vale - Graham Stephenson EMN-211217-122911001

As we have been featuring over the past few week’s, Chestnut Homes is giving people the opportunity to win the prize by inviting them to share their photographs of their favourite place in Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why they love it so much.

And with the deadline for entries now just nine days away, the local housebuilder is encouraging people to submit images of their favourite spot in the county before it’s too late. David Newton, managing director of Chestnut Homes, said: “We have received many brilliant entries from across Lincolnshire, including hidden nature spots, long sandy beaches and historical landmarks – all of which excellently capture the beauty of our county.

“It’s also been fascinating reading people’s comments about what their favourite place means to them, and we are looking forward to receiving more entries over the next week or so.

“With the deadline of New Year’s Eve fast approaching, I would encourage people to get their entries in quickly to be in with a chance of winning our fantastic prize.”

To enter Chestnut Homes’ competition, please email your photograph to: [email protected]

Please include details of your name, address, phone number and the location of where the photo was taken within Lincolnshire, along with a sentence explaining why it is your favourite place.

The deadline to submit your entries is Friday 31 December 2021.

The winner of the competition will be announced in January.

Terms and conditions:

Employees and family of employees of JPI Media and Chestnut Homes are unable to enter. Chestnut Homes will select the winning photo.

The winner will be contacted privately and then announced in the paper at a later date. By submitting a photograph, you are agreeing to take part in subsequent PR and marketing material for Chestnut Homes.

By entering the competition, you are allowing JPI Media and Chestnut Homes to use your photo. The submitted photos must have been taken by the person submitting the image.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Entries by under 18s must be submitted by their parent or legal guardian.

The winner will receive and be photographed with their prize at the nearest Chestnut Homes development to where they live, to be used as part of the announcement in the paper.