'Don't quit' lawyer from Skegness cycles 400 miles for charity

Sam Sleight, Head of Dispute Resolution at Hodgkinsons Solicitors in Skegness, has cycled 400 miles to raise money for charity.

Throughout May, Sam Sleight, Head of Dispute Resolution at Hodgkinsons Solicitors took part in the 'Don’t Quit, Get Fit’ challenge for St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire.

At the end of the month Sam had clocked up a total 438.3 miles - around 13 a day.

He originally aimed to raised £400, which equates to a donation of £1 per mile and Hodgkinsons say they are very proud of his achievement.

Sam with Caroline Swindin, the Fundraising Development Manager at St Barnabas.

Sam commented: “Having never taken on a challenge like this before, I did notknow what to expect, but the support I received from my family, friends, Hodgkinsons, and also St Barnabas has helped no end. It really kept me motivated to keep going through rain and wind.

"Physically it has been tough, but it has been great mentally.

"Dedicating myself to cycle everyday meant that I made time to get outside and get some headspace, which was particularly important throughout lockdown.

"I am very passionate about raising awareness and funds for St Barnabas, as I have such a personal connection with them.

"My challenge, although it was for a month, was only temporary, and therefore we need to continue fundraising so that St Barnabas can continue to provide the fantastic care they do, indefinitely.

"The care they provide is outstanding, and fundraising will allow those who need it, to benefit from such care.

Knowing that you are taking part for such a worthy cause, and to help the lives of others, really does take the pain away.

"I never cycled as much before this challenge, but now I have found something I love doing.

"I would urge anyone who can, to get out and get on their bike to make themselves feel good, and to do good for the local community.”

St Barnabas support over 10,500 people across Lincolnshire every year. The funding will allow them to continue to provide palliative care to those living in Lincolnshire with a terminal or life limiting disease.

Examples of ways the funding will help are:

 £34 funds a physiotherapy session for one patient, therefore, Sam has raised

enough to fund 21 physiotherapy sessions.

 £20 allows St Barnabas to care for a patient in their own home for one hour,

therefore, Sam has raised enough to fund 36 hours of patient care.