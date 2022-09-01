Doreen describes 'awesome' wing walk

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doreen Buzzard wingwalking for LIVES.

Doreen Buzzard, 65, took part in a wing-walk on Bank Holiday Monday at Wickenby airfield near Market Rasen, raising much-needed funds for LIVES First Responders.

She was one of 14 people who climbed on top of a Boeing Stearman aeroplane and flew to 700ft in the air, hitting

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

speeds of up to 120mph.

She said it felt like she was using a bench press due to the strong headwinds, but that it was an awesome experience:

"It was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” she said, “You’re on a plane and exposed to every element – it was wonderful.

"The views were incredible, you could see all the way across to Lincoln Cathedral and raised a lot of money for a really good cause. It was just brilliant.”

Doreen’s friends and family, including her son and grandson, watched her get onto the plane and take off, and she said she was delighted with their support.

So far, Doreen has raised more than £1,400 for LIVES, and is still receiving donations for LIVES, who need to raise £1.4million every year.

"I’m absolutely over the moon,” she said, “People’s kindness has been wonderful and I’m so thrilled to have raised so much.”

There is still time to make a donation to Doreen’s fundraiser as her fundraising page is open for another fortnight.