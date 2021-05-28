Doreen's best day out in Skegness - a glass of lager and fish and chips

Doreen's day out from Syne Hills Care Home.

The mini outing with resident Doreen Wheat is hopefully an encouraging taste of what is to come at Syne Hills Care Home.

The idea started after staff were chatting with Mrs Wheat about the menu. They exchanged their favourite foods and chips, scraps (or batter bits) and gravy came out tops.

Mrs Wheat reminisced loads of happy times spend along the sea front, every Monday enjoying fish and chips.

Cheers - Christopher Sweeny, managing director of Syne Hills, enjoying a 'half' with Doreen.

So they arranged a trip to Salts Fish and Chip Shop in Skegness.

Cheryl Curtis, of Syne Hills, said: "Of course one thing led to another and Mrs Wheat let slip that she loved to drink the odd lager or three. So we stopped off on the way home at the Suncastle in Skegness for the perfect pint (half each!)

No Doreen - you can't have both of them.