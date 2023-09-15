Register
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

​Double fundraiser for Rasen salon

​A Market Rasen salon is going all out to raise money for two charities this weekend.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:10 BST
The Quintessential team who will be donating their takings to charity this Saturday (September 16). Image: Kate QuinnThe Quintessential team who will be donating their takings to charity this Saturday (September 16). Image: Kate Quinn
The Quintessential team who will be donating their takings to charity this Saturday (September 16). Image: Kate Quinn

​On Saturday, September 16, every member of staff at Quintessential Beauty in Queen Street, including beauticians, hairdressers, barbers and resident aesthetics nurse, are donating 100 per cent of their takings on the day, which will be shared between Breast Cancer Now and the Stroke Association.

Salon owner, Kate Quinn and manager Holly Quinn have recently lost close family members to the diseases these charities support.

On the day clients can expect a range of treatments and a prize draw supported by many local businesses, as well as welcome drinks and sweet treats for those who attend and donate.

To get involved book a treatment using their online system or call 01673 843555.

Donations can also be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katie-quinn-1