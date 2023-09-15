Double fundraiser for Rasen salon
On Saturday, September 16, every member of staff at Quintessential Beauty in Queen Street, including beauticians, hairdressers, barbers and resident aesthetics nurse, are donating 100 per cent of their takings on the day, which will be shared between Breast Cancer Now and the Stroke Association.
Salon owner, Kate Quinn and manager Holly Quinn have recently lost close family members to the diseases these charities support.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the day clients can expect a range of treatments and a prize draw supported by many local businesses, as well as welcome drinks and sweet treats for those who attend and donate.
To get involved book a treatment using their online system or call 01673 843555.
Donations can also be made via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katie-quinn-1