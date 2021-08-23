Download Hollie app for personal safety

The Hollie Guard app.

Hollie Guard is an app that can track a person’s location as they make their way home, exercising, or simply going about their day-to-day tasks.

If at any point they feel unsafe, all they need to do is shake the phone and your device will send an alert to a group of pre-set contacts to warn them that they may be in danger.

Once the phone has been shaken, it will then start recording both audio and video footage of what’s happening around them, which is then saved and automatically sent to their nominated contacts so they can see what is happening and call the emergency service if needed.

A further shake will make the phone flash and emit a high-pitched alarm which will alert people nearby that that person may be in danger.

Detective Chief Supt Andy Cox said the Force is endorsing the app to help women and girls feel and be safer in the wake of growing awareness of their vulnerabilities across the UK over the past year.

“We will not tell women and girls not to walk alone,” he said. “We will not tell women and girls that they should change their behaviour. Attacks are never the result of the behaviour of the victim. It is, 100 percent, always the fault of the perpetrator.

“What we will do is help equip them with the tools that could help them stay safe, and that’s why we are supporting this app to help people in the county to feel safe when they are out in their communities – be it keeping fit, meeting someone new, or just to monitor their journey home.

“It is a really simple app to download and set up, and I would encourage people of all ages and genders to make use of it. One shake of the phone at a time when you can’t stop and call 999 could mean the difference between help coming when you need it.”

The Hollie’s Guard app allows the person to identify when they are going to a potentially dangerous meeting or working alone and an alert will automatically be created if the timer expires, or they do not cancel the meeting.

The Man Down feature allows the app to automatically detect if the user has had a sudden fall or has stopped moving for a period of time, and if a person is being forced to cancel an alert, they can enter the Duress Pin of 9999. The alert will appear to have been cancelled, but will remain active on Hollie Guard’s secure server,.

The app was set up in memory of 20-year-old Hollie Gazzard, following her murder in 2014 by an ex-partner.

The Hollie Gazzard Trust, set up by parents Nick and Mandy, along with sister Chloe, helps reduce domestic violence through creating and delivering programmes on domestic abuse and promoting healthy relationships to schools and colleges.

To download Hollie Guard on to your or a loved one’s phone, download the Hollie Guard app via the App store and register and sign in.

Make sure you enter your emergency contact or multiple contacts and please use someone you know who can react to your alert in an emergency. They will receive an SMS notification to highlight that you are in danger.