Draw your dad competition launched at Gainsborough's Marshall's Yard to mark Father’s Day

Youngsters are being invited to get creative and paint or draw a portrait of their Dad as part of the Marshall’s Yard Father’s Day celebrations.

The team at the Gainsborough shopping centre launched a popular Mother’s Day competition earlier this year – and now it’s the local dads’ turn to be in the artistic spotlight.

The ‘Draw Your Dad’ competition encourages youngsters to come up with their own artistic interpretation of their dad – giving one youngster the chance to win a special Father’s Day prize for their dad.

A special hamper of Father’s Day goodies will be gifted to the winner - children are asked to draw their dad and write a short message about why he is so amazing.

The competition has been organised by the shopping centre team to give children the chance to say a big thankyou to their dads for everything they do for them.

Children wishing to participate in the competition, can pick up an entry sheet at Browns, Caldero Lounge and The Works and return them to the same stores before June 15. The winner will be announced on June 16.

All entries must provide their name, age, and a parental contact telephone number. Entries will be judged by the centre management team and displayed at Marshall’s Yard.

Centre manager, Melissa Clement, said: “Draw your Mum was so popular earlier this year and we really can’t leave the dads out – so let’s see all those great drawings of the dads. It’s a lovely way to celebrate all the great dads out there as part of our Father’s Day celebrations.”

Father‘s Day on Sunday, June 15, will also see the return of the annual tractor event at Marshall’s Yard from 10am to 4pm when more than 20 vintage Marshall tractors and steam engines will revisit the former factory site.