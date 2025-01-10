Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skegness has its own Pearly King and Queen after a New Year fancy dress fundraiser brought more surprises than expected.

Pat and Adrian Brown held a competition to raise funds for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance to link in with the costumes they were planning to wear as part of the traditional celebrations at the Seaview Pub.

Those who took part had to guess how many pearl buttons were sewn onto the costumes – in total 4,600.

"I started sewing on the buttons October, spending a couple of hours a day, and finished literally the week before Christmas," said Pat.

Pearly King amd Queen Pat and Adrian Brown with owner of the Seaview Pub in Skegness Mark Dannatt, presenting a cheque to Steve Tandy of Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

“I kept running out of buttons and had to order more but was really pleased with the result.”

Their efforts did not go unnoticed. Not only did they raise £110 for the Air Ambulance they were contacted by the Pearly Kings and Queens of London - a charitable group of people who raise money for London charities.

"We had filled in an online form for the Pearly King & Queen asking if we could become them in Skegness,” explained Pat.

“ Someone rung me to say they had done some research and I can be.

"They are very careful about who can be called Pearly Kings and Queens.

"My great-great grandfather was a market trader in London and a real Pearly King.

"I was born listening to the bells of St Mary le Bow.

"Whenever I went to a fancy dress I always almost instinctively wanted to dress up as a Pearly Queen.

"Maybe this is why?”

Pat, who has lived in Skegness for 22 years, says she was delighted how the event went. She said: “We were really surprised it went so well. It's a good local charity.”