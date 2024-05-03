Dreamcoat Stars head back to coast on third tour

The magic of the West End is heading back to the coast this month when Dreamcoat Stars return to the Skegness stage on their third tour.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th May 2024, 00:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Any Dream Will Do’s Keith Jack and stars of Joseph Dreamcoat Stars will perform a night of musical smash-hits, featuring brand-new songs and arrangements.

The concert includes everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story, and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are also together for an unforgettable evening of musical

Dreamcoats Stars' Keith Jack is coming to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.Dreamcoats Stars' Keith Jack is coming to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.
Dreamcoats Stars' Keith Jack is coming to the Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

theatre.

This megamix production is promised to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home!

It features hand-picked selection of non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography, and memorable stories from the star’s time in Joseph.

The show is at the Embassy Theatre on Saturday May 18, starting 7,30pm.

To book tickets, visit embassytheatre.co.uk.

Related topics:West EndSkegness