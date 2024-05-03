Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Any Dream Will Do’s Keith Jack and stars of Joseph Dreamcoat Stars will perform a night of musical smash-hits, featuring brand-new songs and arrangements.

The concert includes everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story, and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys.

The global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat are also together for an unforgettable evening of musical

theatre.

This megamix production is promised to leave you wanting more, while singing your favourite songs all the way home!

It features hand-picked selection of non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography, and memorable stories from the star’s time in Joseph.

The show is at the Embassy Theatre on Saturday May 18, starting 7,30pm.