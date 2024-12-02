'Drink a little, risk a lot' say Lincolnshire Police as drink and drug drive campaign launches

Lincolnshire Police has officially launched its December drink and drug drive campaign – Operation Limit.

Through this road safety campaign, the police are warning people of the consequences of driving with alcohol or drugs in their system and spelling out the penalties if you are caught.

Officers will be carrying out extra patrols with checkpoints at key locations for breathalyser testing.

Insp Jason Baxter, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "Enforcement against drink and drug driving is part of our daily business and something we do year round.

“Operation Limit is about focussing and reinforcing these efforts throughout December – a month in which we know the festive period sees more people out celebrating.

“We are reminding drivers of the consequences of being over the limit which can include a hefty fine, a driving ban, and a criminal conviction.”

Officers will be at various locations throughout the month of December.

Insp Baxter said: “We want the threat of being caught to act as a deterrent as well as making sure that the people using our roads are fit to do so.

“This campaign is about making Lincolnshire’s roads safer and ensuring that people make the right decisions. If you are out drinking, make sure you have a plan to get home safely; arrange a taxi or have a designated driver.

“Please consider that you could still be over the limit the following morning. If in doubt, don’t get behind the wheel.”

Simon Outen-Coe, from Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, said: “While Christmas is a time to celebrate and enjoy with family, too many people are denied this opportunity through the actions of those who drink and drive.

“Unfortunately, too many individuals still take the chance to drive while they are unfit, over-estimating their ability, only to cause distress and anguish to others when they crash.

“Please help keep yourself, loved ones and other road users safe this Christmas season by avoiding mixing alcohol or drugs and driving – it only takes a little drink to risk a lot when driving on our roads.”

This new campaign is also highlighting the consequences of a few drinks before driving with the slogan Think! – ‘Drink a little, risk a lot.’