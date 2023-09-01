Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Drive-by BB gun shooting leaves RAF Scampton protestors ‘shaken up’

Protestors outside the gates of RAF Scampton were left “shaken up” when a car fired ‘BB gun pellets’ at them as it passed.
By James Turner
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:57 BST

Protestors had gathered outside the former airbase on August 28 to voice their opposition towards the government’s proposal to house up to 2,000 asylum seekers on the site.

A video of the incident was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by a Grimsby man under the username Active Patriot.

He said: “I went to Scampton to support the locals protesting against the use of the former RAF base to house thousands of migrant men.

Most Popular
A BB gun was fired at protestors. (Photo by: YouTube)A BB gun was fired at protestors. (Photo by: YouTube)
A BB gun was fired at protestors. (Photo by: YouTube)

“While there, a car drove past and shot what we think was a BB gun at protestors, hitting at least one person. There was a child present protesting with his mum who could have easily been hit.

“The protesters were really shaken up as this could have so easily been a real gun.”

Read More
Home Office vows to engage with residents on RAF Scampton plans

No arrests have been made as of yet.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to two reports of disturbances outside the main gates of the former RAF Scampton base during a protest on August 28.

“The first was a report of a car being driven past protestors and a BB gun having been fired out of the passenger window. No injuries were caused and the vehicle left the scene. We have a criminal investigation ongoing into this incident.

“The second report was a minority of protestors, who we believe were not local, were walking into the centre of the A15, preventing access and exit from the former base and verbally abusing members of staff.”

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “We are working hard to establish the circumstances of the alleged offences and pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“All incidents reported to us are assessed based on threat, risk and hard, so we can ensure we provide the best possible response. This includes the deployment of firearm officers.

“While we appreciate the individuals at RAF Scampton may have felt shaken by the incidents, the suspects had left the area before we received information, meaning a firearms response would not have been proportionate.

“As soon as our officers became available from other urgent and priority incidents, they attended and attempted to deal with both incidents, but unfortunately the remaining protestors did not wish to engage.”

Related topics:TwitterGrimsbyRAF