Driver in Skegness campaigns for double yellow lines at 'dangerous' junction

A reader is calling for double yellow lines on Roman Bank because she says parked cars are blocking the view the drivers at the junction.

Susan Elliff says it is impossible to get a clear view when she attempts to turn out of Brancaster Drive onto Roman Bank – but fears that in spite of appealing to Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), her concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

"I have nearly been wiped out on so many occasions due to lack of vision due to vehicles parking to close to my junction,” explained Susan, who says she lives just 20 yards from the lane end. “Plus the speed of traffic coming along Roman Bank adds to the danger.”

Her previous attempts to get Lincolnshire County Council to put double yellow lines along Roman Bank – where many residents park because their properties do not have garages – have so far been unsuccessful.

"I have been pushing Lincolnshire County Council for double yellow lines on Roman Bank but due to an objection the request has been turned down,” she said.

“I feel it is going to take an accident before Lincolnshire County Council realise how dangerous it is turning right out of my road end.

"I have photos and videos showing lack of vision onto Roman Bank while trying to turn out right.

”I'm frightened to pull out of my junction now.

"I tend to go round the block so as I can pull out of Muirfield Drive or North Shore Road, but I shouldn't have to do that.”

Our newspaper contacted Lincolnshire County Council regarding the concerns and was told that although the authority was aware of the issue, nothing was likely to happen until next year.

However, it was still under consideration.

We were told a report on the matter is to go to the LCC Planning and Regulation Committee, although a solution was not expected this year.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council told us: "A report is to be submitted to the Planning & Regulation Committee so that any objections can be considered.

