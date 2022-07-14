Drivers and call handlers needed for voluntary car service

Volunteers at Louth Voluntary Car Service.

The service, which has been operating since , is a voluntary transport service to help transport vulnerable people to and from medical appointments, including medical, dental, physiotherapy or other helth-related appointments.

The service, while based in Louth at Fairfield Industrial Estate, covers the majority of Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire, with drivers based all over the county including Horncastle, Market Rasen, Sleaford, Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Finance director Carole Faulder said: “We could always do with some more drivers and people to answer the phones – all we ask is that people are interested in helping people and have a sympathetic ear, as a lot of our clients are elderly people who need taking to various medical appointments.”

All drivers will have to apply through Lincolnshire County Council to receive approval and undergo a background check, and all drivers will receive a fuel and car allowance to cover the miles.

The car service’s office hours are between 9am and 4pm, so those willing to volunteer to answer the phones to take bookings would be needed for either a 9am to 12.30pm, or 12.30pm to 4pm shift – or both if possible.

Carole said: "We lost quite a lot of our volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic and a lot of our volunteers are retired folks who want to make a contribution to their community, but anyone is welcome to come and help out.”

The service was first established as a special service to carry blood samples from GP surgeries to Grimsby hospital and from Skegness Hospital.