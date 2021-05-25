Driving centre near Gainsborough planning to expand

Applicants want to build the centre on the land off Kirton Road, Blyton, Gainsborough and hope the wind turbines will make the centre self-sufficient.

The Automotive Research and Development Centre will develop electric vehicles as well as hold sports activities in the surrounding area.

The building will include a control centre, ten garages on the ground floor with access to the track in a ‘pit lane’ arrangement, and four office/conference suites.

Blyton Park Driving Centre

Designs include solar panels and four wind turbines which are hoped to make “the new facility self-sufficient from an energy perspective, with any excess energy generated exported to the grid for general consumption,” say developers.

Each garage will include a battery wall to charge the cars from the renewable energy sources.

Planning documents said: “The proposed development seeks to offer research and development facilities to the parent company – Ginetta, but also to other motor sport and development organisations, intent on developing new automotive technology.”

Ginetta is a British specialist builder of racing and sports cars based in Garforth, Leeds.

Documents added: “The driving centre offers a valuable resource to those involved in motor vehicle sport, research and development already.

“It also encourages people to visit the locality with commensurate benefits to the local economy and other local people and businesses.”

"The proposed Innovation Centre at Blyton Park aspires to assist in the new automotive technologies revolution, while also seeking to encourage the development and growth of the well-established driving centre and motor sports business enterprise in this location.

“And it will enhance and diversify the existing business activity and bolster the local economy.”