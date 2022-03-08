No Caption ABCDE EMN-220403-085835001

Elim Church in Louth has teamed up with the Polish School in Lincoln to transport essential items to Ukraine to help those fleeing from conflict by Russia.

Jo Cottingham, owner of Neat and Pressed drycleaners, located on Woodhall’s Station Road and also on Eastgate in Louth, has set up a collection point for the church in her store, where donations can be dropped off.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another drop-off point is located in Neat and Pressed’s Louth store, which has seen the store inundated with people donating goods to be set overseas.

Jo said she was inspired to help as a community after seeing the dreadful events unfold in Ukraine:

“We wanted to do our bit to help as a community, lots of people have been asking where they can donate goods for those in Ukraine and in my sewing class, people were talking about it there too,” she said.

“No-one seemed to know where the nearest place to drop off items was so I said, why not here? We’ve got plenty of space and people can bring them to us.”

The items needed to be donated include warm clothing, camping equipment such as cups, plates, bowls and cutlery, medication including paracetamol, ibuprofen and children’s medicine, first aid items of all sorts, torches, batteries and power packs, as well as feminine hygiene products and .warm gloves, scarves and hats

Baby items are also needed, such as formula and bottles, nappies of all sizes, dummies, toiletries and care products as well as warm, thermal clothing.