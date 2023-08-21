Drug itemiser tests carried out across the coast by Lincolnshire Police

Nearly 200 people were checked by Lincolnshire Police’s knife arch as part of an operation to prevent crimes alonh the coast.

Lincolnshire Police officers working as part of Operation California. Photos: Lincolnshire Police

Pub goers and clubbers were randomly swabbed for controlled substances on Thursday evening (August 17) and checks were carried out at licenced premises as part of Lincolnshire Police’s Operation California campaign to prevent violence, anti-social behaviour and to tackle drugs along the coast.

Officers and other agencies carried out engagement in clubs and pubs across Mablethorpe, Skegness, and Ingoldmells with a ‘drugs itemiser’- a machine to detect any residue of drugs on people and surfaces.

Visitors were invited to have their hands swabbed to assess whether the individual had been in contact with drugs, and/or to walk through the knife arch metal detector to assess whether anyone was in possession of a weapon.

Overall, 197 people passed through the knife arch detector and were checked with the itemiser, which saw 17 people indicate a high reading on the itemiser for cocaine, and they were stopped and searched under Section 23 of the misuse of drugs act.

No drugs were located, and no arrests were made.

Despite nothing being found, those who were subject to a stop and search were not allowed into the venue as directed by the complex’s management.

PC Billy Spence said: “During the early evening several premises between Skegness and Ingoldmells were visited – our licencing team used the itemiser device, and the premises were swabbed for controlled substances. A couple of premises will be revisited in the near future as they were found to have high levels on some surfaces.

“We visited several premises including Busters Bar in which people were hand swabbed on t8he itemiser by our licencing colleagues.

“Although nothing was located on visitors during this operation, it sends a clear message that drugs will not be tolerated. We will continue to take action with more planned operations during the coming months to ensure people feel safe.”

Similar operations are to take place throughout the remainder of the summer, as part of the force’s Summertime Policing Plan Summertime Policing.

Chief Inspector Lee St Quinton added: “This operation has had great support over the recent months and in previous years from licensed premises and the public. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“Operation California is a multi-agency preventative operation designed to ensure that the Coast area is a safe place to live, work and visit.

“We have a particular focus on making the Coast area inhospitable for drug dealers and users but we also target a full spectrum of offences, such as violent crime and ASB as well as offences against women and girls. To do this we deploy officers in both uniform and plain clothes.

“By working with our partners, we can ensure that people who need treatment for substance misuse issues can be directed towards the appropriate services”

“We work with our partners to ensure that everyone can enjoy our coastal resorts without being caught up in or witnessing criminal offences. Lincolnshire is a very safe county and we want to keep it that way.”