Drunk-driver from Tattershall hit Give Way sign

​​A drink-driver who hit a Give Way sign and didn’t stop has been banned for two years.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Mar 2023, 11:27 BST
Boston Magistrates Court.
Boston Magistrates Court.
Stephen Barai, 49, of Dryden Court, Tattershall, was spotted driving erratically in Eastwood Road, Boston.

His Renault Scenic then collided with the signage in Lindis Road, the town’s magistrates’ court was told on Wednesday (March 22).

A member of the public called 999 and about 15 minutes later police found Barai’s vehicle stopped in Westville Road, Frithville.

He was arrested after failing a roadside breath test.

In custody, he gave a reading of 235 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, almost three times the legal limit of 80.

Barai pleaded guilty to drink-driving on December 17 last year.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said: “He had no previous convictions and is someone who appears genuinely remorseful.

“He hasn’t driven since the incident and has taken himself to [alcohol support provide] We Are with You.

“He has had difficulties with alcohol and has reduced that down to 15 units per day.”

Miss Coney said her client was now cycling the eight-mile round trip to work.

Barai can cut the ban with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £450 and ordered to pay £265 in costs and victim surcharge.