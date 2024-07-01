Drunk driver jailed after man was killed and teenager injured in fatal crash in Gainsborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A Gainsborough man has been jailed after he killed a man and seriously injured a teenage boy while driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Residents living in Riseholme Road, Gainsborough, were woken up by the noise of a crash just after 2.30am on Friday, September 22.

At the time of the crash David Farrow, 39, had been driving a black Peugeot car on Riseholme Road. The car veered into the opposing lane and collided with two parked unattended cars, a VW Polo and Audi A3.

The Peugeot span out of control and rotated 300° before coming to rest in the junction with Linwood Close.

David Farrow has been jailed to ten years and eight months in prison, and disqualified from driving for 13 years and four months

He fled the scene, leaving two rear seat passengers with serious injuries and witnesses recall hearing him say his passengers were dead as he was running from the devastation he had caused. Farrow had taken the car without the permission of the owner.

Following the crash, the rear seat passengers were taken to hospital. Sadly, 38-year-old Mark Turner died from his injuries. The second passenger, who was 15-years-old at the time, suffered serious injuries.

Blood tests showed he had alcohol and drugs in his system when he was arrested, although it was not possible to determine the levels at the time of the collision.

Farrow, of Haltham Green, Gainsborough, was charged with causing the death of Mark Turner by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking and he has been sentenced to ten years and eight months in prison, and disqualified from driving for 13 years and four months.

Detective Sergeant James Perring, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Lincolnshire Police, said: “Farrow’s decisions that day led to the most devastating of consequences.

“He ignored the safety of his passengers and any other road users. He took the car knowing he did not have permission to do so.“He ran from the scene, leaving his passengers in the rear seat seriously injured. He made no attempt to call for help or for any sort of medical aid. There are no words that can account for his actions.

"He will have known he was in no fit state to drive and the decisions he made have cost a 38-year-old man his life.