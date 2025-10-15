Duke of Edinburgh visits Lincoln Cathedral

During the visit, which included a tour of the Cathedral and a recital by the Choral Scholars, The Duke met the cathedral’s education team to learn more about their work with school children from across the county.

Visiting the Ross Learning Centre, His Royal Highness talked to Sally Bleasdale and Emma Bloys who deliver workshops to the hundreds of pupils who visit the cathedral each year and who benefit from hands on learning activities which bring history to life.

The Duke also spent time in the Cathedral exhibition gallery where he met Fern Dawson, the cathedral’s curator. The space, which is used to display a selection of artefacts from the 950 year history of the building, is home to the Romanesque frieze; one of the most significant surviving collections of Norman figure carving in Europe.

His Royal Highness was received by Andrew Clark, Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, and then greeted representatives from across the city, comprising David Chambers, High Sheriff of Lincolnshire; Councillor Bill Mara, Mayor of Lincoln; Gary Daley, Lincoln City Sheriff and Councillor Mike Beecham, Vice-Chairman of Lincolnshire County Council.

As well as The Very Revd Dr Simon Jones, Dean of Lincoln, representing the cathedral were The Reverend Canon Rowena King, Canon Missioner; The Reverend Darren McFarland, Succentor; Michael Belcher, Honorary Secretary of the Friends of Lincoln Cathedral and The Revd Canon Michael Boughton, chairman of the Friends. The Duke is a patron of the friends of Lincoln Cathedral, holding the title of First Friend.

Before leaving, His Royal Highness also took a moment to view the famous Lincoln Imp, the stone carving which has become a beloved symbol of the city of Lincoln, not least because a tie pin in the form of the Lincoln Imp was worn by the then Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII, when his horse Persimmon won the Derby in 1896.

1 . CV5_3369.jpg The Duke of Edinburgh is welcomed into the cathedral. Photo: Lincoln Cathedral

2 . CV5_3375.jpg The Duke is shown around the cathedral. Photo: Lincoln Cathedral

3 . CV6_6346.jpg Being shown around some of the collection of historic stone carvings. Photo: Lincoln Cathedral