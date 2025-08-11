E-bike rider who stabbed victim in the back in Gainsborough has been jailed

A man who stabbed another in the back as he rode past him on an e-bike in Gainsborough has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harvey Emmingham, 23, of Sorrell Sykes Close, Rotherham, who previously lived in the Gainsborough area, attacked his victim in the early hours of Tuesday, February 18.

Lincolnshire Police received a call at 00.36am that a man had been injured in Gainsborough, and officers were dispatched to a property in the town. There, they found the victim, and man in his 40s, with a stab wound in the middle of his back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics arrived a short time later and provided initial treatment before he was taken to hospital.

Harvey Emmingham has been jailed for two years and six months

The man had been walking along Trinity Street, Gainsborough with his partner between 00.10am and 00.30am when Emmingham rode past on an e-bike several times making threats to assault him.

The pair had changed course, but Emmingham then came back, riding up behind the victim when he was on a footpath by Dickenson Terrace, and stabbed him in the back before riding off.

Following swift work to understand the circumstances and identify the suspect, officers then tracked Emmingham down a property in Bob Rainsforth Way, Gainsborough, around one and half miles away from where the assault had taken place. They had located him at 3am, around two and a half hours after the call, and he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there, officers noted an e-bike. In the days that followed, hours of CCTV footage was scoured with the help of colleagues at West Lindsey District Council, and Emmingham was directly linked to the incident by matching the clothing he was wearing, as well as the e-bike, with the man seen on CCTV when the offence took place. They further tracked his movements on camera, which matched witness statements.

Emmingham was also seen on private CCTV disguising himself and arming himself with a knife prior to the attack.

He and his victim knew each other.

He was charged on February 19, with grevious bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a knife/sharp pointed article in a public place. He was remanded into custody, and remained in custody following a hearing at Lincoln Magistrates' Court.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on August 4, and he has been sentenced to two years and six months for grievous bodily harm, with a 12 month sentence or possession of a bladed article in a public place to run concurrently.