Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Returning to Skegness after two years of touring the UK’s theatres and a West End run, Queenz will appear in a blaze of sequins with a special Pride show.

Having performed at West End Live in London and toured in their ever-successful national theatre tour, as well as various international performances, including Budapest's Sziget Festival, Queenz will be closing the Main Stage on Pride Street, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks.

With a dazzling combination of jaw-dropping live vocals, empowering messages, and powerhouse performances, Queenz turn every event into an epic concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the ITV Show ‘Walk the Line,Take That’s Gary Barlow said: “Just had to put my pen down, and just enjoy!'. Craig David also commented on the show, saying: 'The vocals were amazing.'

Queenz will be the headline act at the finale of the Pride festival in Skegness.

A spokesperson for East Coast Pride shared their excitement about the announcement: “WOW! We’re so proud and thrilled to announce that Queenz will close our Main Stage.

"The Queenz all trained and came from theatre schools like the ones we have on our coast and are living proof that no matter who and where you come from, you can reach the stars if you dream big enough!”

The Main Stage is at the heart of Skegness on Pride Street (on Grand Parade). East Coast Pride plans to bring an unforgettable day for the community of the East Coast region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, September 7, from 12noon to 8pm, East Coast Pride will bring a spectacular lineup of entertainment that will have audiences celebrating love, inclusivity and family.