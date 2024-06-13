East Coast Pride announces headline act Queenz for festival
Having performed at West End Live in London and toured in their ever-successful national theatre tour, as well as various international performances, including Budapest's Sziget Festival, Queenz will be closing the Main Stage on Pride Street, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks.
With a dazzling combination of jaw-dropping live vocals, empowering messages, and powerhouse performances, Queenz turn every event into an epic concert.
During the ITV Show ‘Walk the Line,Take That’s Gary Barlow said: “Just had to put my pen down, and just enjoy!'. Craig David also commented on the show, saying: 'The vocals were amazing.'
A spokesperson for East Coast Pride shared their excitement about the announcement: “WOW! We’re so proud and thrilled to announce that Queenz will close our Main Stage.
"The Queenz all trained and came from theatre schools like the ones we have on our coast and are living proof that no matter who and where you come from, you can reach the stars if you dream big enough!”
The Main Stage is at the heart of Skegness on Pride Street (on Grand Parade). East Coast Pride plans to bring an unforgettable day for the community of the East Coast region.
On Saturday, September 7, from 12noon to 8pm, East Coast Pride will bring a spectacular lineup of entertainment that will have audiences celebrating love, inclusivity and family.
More information can be found at www.eastcoastpride.co.uk.
