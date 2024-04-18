East Coast Pride has announced the location of the five zones at its inaugural family festival in Skegness in September.

Organisers have now revealed the main stage will be on Grand Parade, which will be transformed into Pride Street on Saturday, September 7.

When the big day arrives, visitors to the free family-friendly event will find five zones across Skegness.

Pride Street Stage, sponsored by Coastal Caravan Breaks, will be located on Grand Parade between the Clock Tower and McDonald's. This will showcase a glittering array of family entertainment between 12noon and 8 pm, featuring international professional acts, local talent, and community groups.

Family & Wellbeing Zone, hosted by The Wellbeing Hub, is located in Tower Gardens. This zone will be tailored for younger familiesand includes activities such as circus skills and favourite holiday characters from along the coast. The Pride Unicorn will also be there. This Zone is also the hub of the event, where visitors will have the opportunity to meet some community support and information services.

Blue Light Zone, hosted with RNLI Skegness, is located around the RNLI Lifeboat Station on Tower Esplanade. Here visitors can celebrate the amazing work the emergency services and armed forces do towards inclusivity and employment opportunities.

Reflection & Heritage Zone is located in Compass Gardens. Here visitors can take a moment to sit and reflect in a quieter area just off Pride Street to explore the history of pride in a special exhibit created just for East Coast Pride, showcasing how far the community has come. A memory and wish arch will be located in this zone to include lost loved ones on this special day or share a wish with the world. Volunteers will be on hand to help you add to the arch.

Hildreds Zone, located outside the Lumley Road side of the Hildreds Centre, opens from 9 am. This is the perfect location at which to start and plan the day. During the morning there will be family fun and an opportunity to get ready for the opening of the Pride Street Stage. After 12noon, the zone will become an Information Hub for the duration of the event.

A full artist line-up for the the Pride Street Stage will be announced in the coming months.

Matt Dickinson, Volunteer Pride Producer for East Coast Pride, said: “I cannot actually believe we can finally let everyone know the amazing plans we have been working so hard on for months!

"East Coast Pride embodies the pulse of inclusivity, transforming Skegness into a canvas of celebration.

“This event has been a labour of love for all involved

"Like the East Lincolnshire Coastline, at the heart of East Coast Pride is family, no matter what family means to you.”

East Coast Pride wishes to thank all the businesses, including Coastal Caravan Breaks, Anglian Water, Mablethorpe Ice Cream Company, The Hildreds Centre, and The Hive Skegness (our Principal Partner), as well as many other local and national businesses, including Haven Skegness, Blue Anchor Leisure, and Skegness Pier for making this event possible.