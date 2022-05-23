East Kirkby Corner 'too fast and too furious'

Hall Corner, East Keal.

Hall Corner in East Keal near Spilsby has been under the spotlight amidst calls for change following the actions of some road users treating the bend as a racetrack.

Lincolnshire County Council has said that “too fast and too furious” driving in recent years has meant that some attempts to get vehicles around the corner have come in for an abrupt end, and that residents, the Parish Council and LCC have been working together to see how this sort of action can be ‘kerbed’.

Traffic-calming strategies have already happened at the site, including ‘Slow’ markings on red patches on the approach to the bend, as well as hazard marker posts in the verge, a 30mph speed limit with an advisory 20mph limit on the bend itself, a vehicle restraint system and a double white line is in place through the corner - which is enforceable by the police.

To put recent events in perspective, here’s the timeline of what’s happened at East Keal:

• Site visit undertaken in November 2021 with Cllr William Gray, a member of the Parish Council and Kyra Nettle (Highways Manager)

• The road markings were renewed in January 2022. This was agreed at the November meeting, and it was explained that the time of year and weather conditions might mean they would have a limited life. All parties agreed it was still worth doing

• A survey has been undertaken of the road alignment. There is a slight dip in the level of the road edge where Blacksmiths Lane joins which, when combined with excessive speed, a high centre of gravity for larger vehicles and possibly an unstable load, could be contributing to the issues here

LCC Highways is investigating scheme options to smooth out the level of the road at the bend. This could assist those vehicles that are driving at speeds inappropriate for both their load - and the road itself - to stay level and upright.

This work would potentially include resurfacing the approaches to the corner, elevating the road level at the bend itself and realigning the side road to match.

This is a substantial scheme which LCC proposes to fund out of highway maintenance budgets. However, the low number of personal injury accidents recorded means that it is not a priority from accident prevention budgets. Because of this it’s important that what is also considered is the economic impact of repeated closures on the A16 and the issues for the village with damage to the water mains, footways and other areas.

Speed roundel road markings on speed limit entry points will also be installed and this job is being programmed into the works schedule.

As for the recently-made suggestion of putting a speed camera at the site, the police are now in an assessment phase of looking at this and will take speed readings at the corner in the coming weeks before giving their view in due course. The police report is likely to happen over the next couple of months.

LCC is also exploring the possibility of a reactive speed sign and community projects in association with the Viking Link Project. The local Parish is also able to fund its own reactive speed sign under the Community Speed Watch project.

Ideas around a larger barrier on the bend and longer safety fencing have also been suggested to the council. However, the size of the structure needed to withstand the impact of vehicles overturning in the manner that has happened is significant and the high cost for this can’t be justified at this time.

A longer safety fence at the bend is also not an option to be employed because, to allow access to the properties adjacent to the corner, a second fence would need to be installed and this would still have a large gap left between the two fences so that resident access can be maintained. The need for access means that this additional fencing wouldn’t be able to ‘bounce’ vehicles back onto the road as discussed.

LCC Highways are confident that alterations to the road alignment will give a significant improvement at Hall corner and this, with speed reduction measures (such as Community Speed Watch put in place with the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership) is the correct approach in addressing the current issues.

As always, the council is keen to continue the open and frank dialogue with residents, road users and the Parish Council and welcomes the views of all. LCC is committed to working with Cllr Gray and the Parish Council in the direction that all concerned feel is the best way to move further forward on the issue.

Richard Davies, executive member for highways at LCC said: “We are very thankful to the residents and members of the Parish Council who have given us their ideas and support in what can be done at Hall corner. Local knowledge and personal feedback are cornerstones of what we do in terms of delivering the best solutions in the most informed way.

“There has already been much done at this bend to try and mitigate the issues faced and we now have more planned for this particular area that will go on to encourage all road users to drive accordingly in line with the road and conditions.