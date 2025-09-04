East Lindsey council looking to carry on work of Destination Lincolnshire after it went into administration

East Lindsey council is looking to carry on work of Destination Lincolnshire. Photo Oliver Castle

A plan is being put in place to try to carry on the work of the tourism organisation Destination Lincolnshire, which went into administration earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation had run a tourism information website and was tasked with promoting the county but it ceased trading in May and made its staff redundant.

A group of council officers from across the county are now working closely together to try to fill the void.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Beckett, interim place manager at South and East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership (SELCP), told East Lindsey district councillors at an overview committee meeting yesterday (September 2) that officers want to make sure that the role of Destination Lincolnshire isn’t ‘neglected’.

She said: “Our tourism officers group, which is led by the county council, is particularly important at the moment because the destination management organisation went into administration earlier this year so we’re meeting more regularly as council officers to ensure that is picked up and not neglected.

“Destination Lincolnshire did go into administration around May this year so in that interim basis we are currently working really closely with the county council and other councils across the area.

“We are ensuring that the work that was picked up by Destination Lincolnshire is continued and the team within the partnership are working to ensure that this is happening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Beckett told councillors that the district council is working within the other councils in partnership – Boston and South Holland – to develop a plan to promote tourism within each of the districts.

She said: “Some of the work we’re doing within that is engaging with the businesses that sit within the visitor economy area.

“We are currently developing our own destination management plan which will have specific action plans for each area of the partnership.”

Coun Graham Marsh (Conservative), who covers the Alford ward, said: “One of the cornerstones of what this council believes in is the economy and getting better jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we put an event on, if we only get 100 people, that would be good because it’s 100 people coming in talking about it.

“But it’s not just the money for that one event, it’s what it casts out afterwards.”