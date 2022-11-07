The new building in Horncastle.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Craig Leyland, added that the £8.25million public sector hub build had “gone very, very well”.

The new building will replace the current Tedder Hall in Manby, which will be sold to recover some of the funding used to build the joint project with Boston College and other partners.

It will feature shared office spaces allowing staff to work in a more modern and collaborative manner. It was hoped that ELDC and its partners would occupy the building by September, however this has been delayed.

“We’re looking forward to being in there with Boston College and the partners PS2. There is good work in progress there,” said Councillor Leyland.

“There have been some pressures on costs but they have been very well-managed and we’re looking forward to being in the offices in January and out of this place which we’ve had a long connection with.”

The latest update on ELDC’s website around the Public Sector Hub was on October 27, when the authority reported that it would be officially handed over this week.

Work was due to start on installing new IT systems, completing planting and finishing decoration of the rooms.

“It’s not without challenge, everything has its own challenges and you ride and deal with those, but I’m really pleased where we’re at with the hub,” said Councillor Leyland.

He added council leaders were confident that Tedder Hall was going to be sold and would be sharing the news once further details were confirmed.

Work began on the public sector hub and further education college in May 2021.

The college campus side of the development will include four classrooms and a digital innovation computer-based classroom and it is hoped it will make post-16 education more accessible.

When approved the council said the new site would offset millions of pounds of maintenance costs by selling or redeveloping Tedder Hall alongside Skegness Town Hall.

