Senior members of East Lindsey District Council have recommended a 2.97% tax rise as part of the authority’s budget for 2025/26.

The increase, expected to generate an additional £396,000, would set council tax for a Band D property at £171.54 per year. This equates to a £4.95 annual rise or 9.5p a week extra.

Members of the council’s executive board backed the budget for the next financial year during a meeting on Thursday, February 20. The full council will have the final say at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 5.

Councillor Thomas Kemp, portfolio holder for finance, said: “The creation of next year’s budget has been challenging for East Lindsey with increasing costs such as pay, contract costs and the IDB (internal drainage board) levy, plus reductions in government support.”

He added: “Due to these pressures, we are proposing to increase our council tax by 2.97%, equating to a £4.95 increase for a Band D property. This equates to 9.5p per week.

“The vast majority of properties in East Lindsey are Band A, B, and C, so we’ll see proportionately lower increases.”

Coun Kemp described the internal drainage board levy as an “ever-increasing pressure,” highlighting an additional requirement of £80,000 in the 2025/26 budget.

The total bill from the IDB levy in 2025/26 amounts to £5.391 million, marking a 42% increase on the £1.584 million in 2021/22.

Although acknowledging the work done by drainage boards, Coun Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for coastal economy, argued that the levy should be covered by central government.

The council’s budget consultation highlighted that for every £10 of council tax charged to properties, East Lindsey District Council receives only 78p, of which the equivalent of 52p is passed on to the internal drainage board.

Coun Kirk stated: “We are where most of the food comes from. How much food would we be able to grow if everything was inundated with water, be it salt water or fresh water?

“The answer is, the country would grind to a halt, and as soon as governments of any colour recognise that and fund this correctly, then this council and any that come after it are going to be hindered by the fact that most of the money they collect in council tax they do not get to spend.

“I think it’s totally unfair, totally unjust, and I do hope this government has the bravery to dig down the back of the sofa and support drainage boards correctly.”