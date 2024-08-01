East Lindsey District Council has partnered with Acis Group

Acis Group is to be the operator of East Lindsey District Council’s Campus for Future Living in Mablethorpe and together they plan to bring the campus to life delivering significant benefits to support the health and prosperity of the local community.

The campus is East Lindsey District Council’s flagship project, which they say will bring transformational health, wellbeing, research and community services to this area of the Lincolnshire coast for the first time, thanks to £8.6m government funding from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The campus consists of two, two-story buildings and open green space with easy access for the people of Mablethorpe. Beyond the physical structure, the vision is about creating opportunities, jobs, and support for the local community. Alongside a wealth of community-based services, the campus will also offer a café facility for all to enjoy.

Proposed plans for the campus include a range of activities, networking space and room hire,, with each initiative designed to make a tangible difference in the community.

Sited close to the Marisco Medical Centre, Mablethorpe Children’s Centre, Platform Housing and Mablethorpe Community Hub, the campus is primely positioned to become a thriving centre that links services together, creates new services that support local need and offers opportunities for learning, research and wellbeing for generations to come.

This flagship and internationally significant project also benefits from the commitment of the University of Lincoln and the Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health to use the campus as a base to conduct research and learning into health inequalities affecting the coastal communities.

This partnership further supports the original Mablethorpe Invest Plan, which underpinned the bid for government funding to help turn health and medical challenges in this area into nationally significant strengths and opportunities to improve services and create jobs.

Coun William Gray, Political Lead for the Campus for Future Living at East Lindsey District Council, said: “I could not be more thrilled that East Lindsey District Council has secured Acis Group as a partner to bring the vision of the Campus for Future Living alive. Acis already has a well established background in supporting people into work, housing, education and skills, including in Mablethorpe, and now the Campus for Future Living will support Acis in providing even more opportunities for local people.

“The Campus for Future Living is all about partnerships, all focussed on supporting people in Mablethorpe and the Lincolnshire Coast get the services and support they need. Mablethorpe has a very exciting future and by investing in the town through the support of government funding, a whole host of new opportunities are being created.

“As well as the services being developed by Acis, I am also delighted the University of Lincoln and the Lincoln Institute of Rural and Coastal Health have committed to the future use of the Campus as a research and learning facility. This is exactly the potential we want to realise for Mablethorpe – facilitating coastal health research, providing residents with greater access to health and wellbeing services they need on their doorstep, bringing more people to the town, creating social opportunities, growth and expanding employment and skills.”

“This is an exciting opportunity that aligns perfectly with our commitment to enhancing services, skills and education within our communities,” said Greg Bacon, CEO of Acis Group. “In proud partnership with East Lindsey District Council, we will bring our knowledge and skills of delivering for local communities that we have grown across the Group over the last 25 years. We work in Mablethorpe and surrounding areas already through Community Learning in Partnership (CLIP) which has delivered there for over 15 years, and which joined the Acis family in 2022.

“Acis are thrilled to lead this project in delivering future services and helping to make a bigger difference in these communities.”

As part of this development, the existing CLIP centre on Seacroft Road will relocate to the new campus, giving the team further opportunities to provide education, skills and

wellbeing services. Acis will be holding open days at the Campus on August 29 and 10 September 10 between 12pm and 6pm, and everyone is welcome.