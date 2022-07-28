East Lindsey residents urged to update electoral register details

Residents are being urged to register their details online.

Every year, the Council is required by law to conduct an annual canvass to ensure the electoral register is accurate and complete. The purpose of the canvass is to identify everyone who should be on the electoral register.

This year, the authority is contacting electors where there is an email address.

Electors are asked to respond to the instructions provided by August 10.

One elector residing within the household needs to respond, check the details and follow the instructions on the email.

A small number of electors may be under the age of 18. those who fall within this category are urged to pass the communication to an adult within the household to complete the necessary information.

Remaining households and those who have not responded to the email, will receive a Canvass Communication letter towards the end of August with instructions on how to respond.

A further Canvass form will be hand delivered from the beginning of October if you have not responded to any of the previous communications.

The law says that you must provide this information as part of the annual canvass.

Residents are being urged to check the details and follow the instructions on their email/letter as soon as possible.