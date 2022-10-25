An LGBTQ+ wedding fair will be held in Lincoln. Photo credit - Pink Photographics

All In Love is a safe space for people and couples from the LGBTQ+ community to come and plan their wedding or civil ceremony with handpicked, inclusive suppliers that are all LGBTQ+ allies or queer owned.

The event is being organised by a local wedding hairdresser, Robyn Wood, who came up with the idea after attending a virtual seminar about how wedding suppliers can be more LGBTQ+ inclusive.

Robyn then conducted her own research to find out how people from the LGBTQ+ community found the wedding planning process.

She said: “I was quite frankly shocked by some of the answers on how some had been treated by some suppliers.

“One hundred percent of those who answered said that they either wouldn’t go to a “conventional” (for want of a better word) wedding fair because they would feel too nervous and uncomfortable.

“And or those that had gone said they felt underrepresented, uncomfortable, awkward, stared at and like suppliers didn’t know how to speak to them as an LGBTQ+ couple.

“This event aims to reduce the negative experiences couples in the LGBTQ+ community have.”

The event, on Sunday November 6, will start at 1pm and will take place at the Lincoln Hotel, sponsored by Lincolnshire Weddings, and is free to attend.

Robyn said: “I want the fair to be a success so it’s a win for the LGBTQ+ community and another step in the right direction for the wedding industry.”