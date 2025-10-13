East of England's largest pumpkin patch opens in Lincolnshire for 2025, attracting thousands (IN PICTURES)

Bell’s Pumpkin Patch, located at Bell’s Gardening Outlet, in Benington, opened on Saturday (October 11) for its 2025 run of dates.

The seasonal event is billed as ‘East of England’s largest and original pumpkin patch’.

It features not only a wealth of pumpkins to take home (more than 200 varieties are available, all grown on site), but also fun for all the family.

A spokesman for the event said: “Bell’s Pumpkin Patch had a fantastic opening weekend which saw thousands of visitors come out and enjoy all of the displays and activities on offer.

“Big hits were the indoor displays including our bespoke London taxi and the new outdoor Morris Minor photo opportunity. Visitors remarked that they particularly enjoyed the vintage funfair rides, pumpkin carving and our tractor tour.

“Lots of visitors made the most of exciting eats from our catering court, as well as treats from the Makers Market hosted by Lincolnshire Makers, and our new Hawkstone Bar from The Tipsy Nag was very popular!”

Saturday’s opening also featured the results of the giant pumpkin competition, sponsored by Duckworth Motor Group and NFU.

Reigning winner Colette Vinter took first prize for the biggest pumpkin grown by a member of the public (it needed four people to carry it), while Leverton’s Highgate Day Nursery won the schools prize.

This weekend was also attended by guests from 2025’s chosen charity, Haven Domestic Abuse Service. Visitors are able to raise money for the cause by firing the UK’s largest pumpkin cannon on site.

Tickets are still remaining for the following dates: Saturday, October 18; Sunday, October 19; and Saturday, October 25 to Friday, October 31.

Included in the cost of admission is such fun as potato catapults, a bouncy pumpkin and tots area, bounce-and-climb bale stacks, a new music station, singing pumpkins, cheek art, circus skills workshops and shows, a maize maze, an assault course, tug-of-war, garden games and more.

The event has also been sponsored by Ben Burgess and Ernest Doe.

To book and for more information, visit www.bellspumpkinpatch.com

