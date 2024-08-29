EastEnders star Jazzy Phoenix is set to dazzle audiences across the UK as she joins the Come What May tour.

The show, which also features Strictly Come Dancing stars AJ Pritchard & brother Curtis Pritchard, is the ultimate celebration of the iconic movie-musical Moulin Rouge.

With her roots in musical theatre including powerful performances in Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia! and The Importance of Being Earnest, Jazzy is ready to showcase her incredible talents in this spectacular production.

She says she is excited to bring the seductive, mysterious energy of Paris straight to UK theatres.

Audiences are being invited to prepare to be transported to the heart of the Moulin Rouge with all the unforgettable hits you love: ‘Come What May’. ‘Your Song’ and ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend’ — plus a few surprises from other modern movie musicals that will have you on your feet!

It will be a night of unforgettable entertainment as the story unfolds from the sultry underworld of Paris to the glittering glamour of the Moulin Rouge.

Backed by leading producers Sisco Entertainment, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Live Nation, Come What May promises to be a high-energy extravaganza that will leave you breathless.

The show is at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on September 21. Tickets are from £20 and can be booked at embassytheatre.co.uk