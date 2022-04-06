No Caption ABCDE EMN-220330-092851001

Families can enjoy bespoke trails throughout the outdoor spaces of these charming places, discovering new ways to connect with the natural world around them.

Little ones will receive a pencil and colourful trail map to help them follow the route and take part in a variety of fun pursuits.

Running until Monday April 18 from 10.30am to 4.30pm, visitors to Tattershall Castle can enjoy hiding like a mouse with some hide and seek around the medieval ruins, create wild art in the outer ward and use the sense of touch to get a feel for spring near the castle tower.

Then from Saturday, April 9 to Monday April 18 from 10am to 4pm, Gunby will have explorers sniffing out spring among the variety of flowering blooms in the gardens.

Enjoy a game of ‘Springo!’ by listening out for the many sounds of wildlife and nature on the adventure by ticking them off one by one. In the spirit of new spring life, families will be waddling like ducklings on the spacious lawns.

The trails at each property cost £3 each and come with a pencil, trail map and an Easter treat at the end.

It is recommended that you book your visit to Gunby via their website to ensure entry to the car park and gardens.

The Easter trail can be purchased on the day.