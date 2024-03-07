Easter entertainment at National Trust across Lincolnshire

Gunby Hall is hosting Easter activities. Photo: Nigel Hodges

​Taking place from March 29 to April 14, the National Trust’s many properties, estates and gardens will be hosting Easter trails designed with families in mind, with ten activity stations showcasing cheery signs of spring, and ending with a chocolate egg, or a vegan ‘Free-From’ chocolate egg.

Gunby Estate Hall and Gardens, near Spilsby, promises ten spring and daffodil themed family fun activities along the Easter Adventure Trail across eight acres of garden, where families can try out wheelbarrow race, create music on the ‘Spring tune maker’, and more.

Not too far away at Tattershall Castle, visitors are invited to make their way along the exciting outside trail and find a range of nature-inspired activities following an Easter trail sheet.

Hobby Horses are part of Gunby's Easter activities. Photo: Nigel Hodges

Over on the coast, the Sandilands nature reserve near Sutton-on-Sea is embarking on an exciting project to transform the former golf course at Sandilands to create a year-round nature experience for everyone.

Families will be able to enjoy an egg and spoon race, build a giant bird's nest, learn bird songs and have a go at welly wanging over the Easter holidays.